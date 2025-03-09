Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AC companies likely to raise prices by 4-5% due to component shortages

AC companies likely to raise prices by 4-5% due to component shortages

Haier, the third-biggest home appliances maker in the country with a close to 10 per cent share in the AC market, is ramping up capacities to address increased demand in the coming period

Photo: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

As temperatures shoot up this month signalling an early onset of summer, sales of air conditioners (AC) are set to increase, with companies expected to hike the prices of ACs by 4-5 per cent due to component shortages.
 
Leading players like Haier and Bluestar and suppliers like EPack Durables have raised their production capacities to meet the 25-30 per cent rise in demand expected in the coming months.
 
For consumers, prices are expected to rise by ₹1,500- ₹2,000 due to shortage of compressors, copper tubes and quality control guidelines, industry insiders said, as companies were likely to pass on the
Topics : air conditioners air conditioner market Inverter AC sales Summer Haier

