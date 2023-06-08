close

Additional disclosures required for trade of medicinal products from Jul 1

These additional disclosures will reduce queries of Customs officials, which are frequently posed to EXIM traders dealing in medicinal plants and chemicals

Press Trust of India
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
The Customs Department will introduce additional disclosures for the export and import of medicinal products from July 1 to fast-track clearances of shipments.
 
These additional disclosures will reduce queries of Customs officials, which are frequently posed to EXIM traders dealing in medicinal plants and chemicals.
 
In a circular, the CBIC said in consultation with the Ministry of AYUSH and DGFT it has been decided that additional qualifiers like declaration of the name of the medicinal plant for exports of parts of plants has been made mandatory.
 
"These additional qualifiers shall be mandatory for exports under the specific CTHs of the said chapters for all Shipping bills filed on or after July 1, 2023...These...shall be in addition to the existing declaration being made by exporters," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said.
 
The CBIC had last month invited stakeholder views on the proposed introduction of additional disclosures for export-import trade in medicinal products.
 
The information currently provided by the importers/exporters of these products is inadequate and does not provide the complete details of the product, thus, leading to insufficient inputs for devising policies, multiple queries during assessment and examinations, certifications from technical agencies etc, with a resultant delay in assessment and clearance, the CBIC had said.

Topics : Medicines Pharma sector Drug trade

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

