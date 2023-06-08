Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks



"The nominated authority, Ministry of Coal has issued vesting orders for 22 coal mines to successful bidders of coal blocks under commercial coal mine auction on 8 June, 2023," the ministry said in a statement. The Centre announced on Thursday that it had issued allocation orders to successful bidders for 22 coal mines that had been put up for sale for commercial mining.



While 16 coal mines have been fully explored, the remaining six have only been partially explored. “Out of the 22 coal mines, eleven mines are under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the rest come under Mines & Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957," it added.



With the allocation of these mines, the ministry has issued vesting orders for a total of 73 mines under commercial auctions with a total PRC of 149.304 MTPA. The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 22 coal mines is 53 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The total geological reserve of six coal mines is 6,379.78 million tonnes, and the blocks are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 9,831 crore and attract capital investment of Rs 7,929 crore. It will, directly and indirectly, employ 71,467 people, the statement further read.

Also Read India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon 2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels Cess on public sector coal production set to rise to fund pension corpus LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28 Trai blocks 120 sender IDs for bulk messaging over Chinese link in 2 months Fuel margins turn positive, price cut will have to wait: Offcials IGI Airport introduces DigiYatra facility at T-3 without downloading app Govt undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2070: Puri Realtors hopeful of sustaining strong sales with RBI keeping rate unchanged Zomato working on AI-based features for enhancing customer experience

"This will result in generation of annual revenue of Rs 23,097.64 crore to the state governments and will generate employment opportunities to 201,847 people, both directly and indirectly," it added.