Refiners' crude processing hits 5-month low in April due to maintenance

Indian refiners processed lower amounts of crude in April, provisional government data made public on Thursday showed, with throughput hitting a five-month low in barrel-per-day terms due to ongoing maintenance.

"For the first time in 2023, Indian refiners saw some maintenance-driven downturn as CDUs at the Numaligarh and Mumbai refinery were down in May, bringing overall refinery runs lower after a string of months when utilization rates were higher than 100%," said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler.



In March, crude oil processed at 23 million tonnes was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.