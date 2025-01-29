AI takes centre stage in policies of state govts to attract investors

As the dust settles on DeepSeek’s achievement, another Chinese firm, Alibaba, on Wednesday claimed that its latest version of the Qwen 2.5 AI model has surpassed the compatriot’s DeepSeek-V3.

Meanwhile, there is growing speculation in India over whether DeepSeek’s frugal setup will inspire entrepreneurs to develop generative AI (GenAI) solutions tailored to the country’s unique needs. The Indian government has earmarked Rs 10,300 crore over the next five years to establish at least 10,000 graphic processing units’ (GPUs’) worth of AI compute capacity in the country.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said India’s first GPU will be ready by