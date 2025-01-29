Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AI takes centre stage in policies of state govts to attract investors

AI takes centre stage in policies of state govts to attract investors

The Indian government has earmarked Rs 10,300 crore over the next five years to set up 10,000 GPUs

artificial intelligence machine learning
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the dust settles on DeepSeek’s achievement, another Chinese firm, Alibaba, on Wednesday claimed that its latest version of the Qwen 2.5 AI model has surpassed the compatriot’s DeepSeek-V3.
 
Meanwhile, there is growing speculation in India over whether DeepSeek’s frugal setup will inspire entrepreneurs to develop generative AI (GenAI) solutions tailored to the country’s unique needs. The Indian government has earmarked Rs 10,300 crore over the next five years to establish at least 10,000 graphic processing units’ (GPUs’) worth of AI compute capacity in the country. 
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said India’s first GPU will be ready by
Topics : Artificial intelligence Deepseek Technology Indian state policies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon