Air cargo agents warn Mumbai freighter suspension could hit India's exports

What has Mumbai airport proposed for freighter operations?

The Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) informed aviation stakeholders, including air cargo operators, on December 11 that Mumbai airport will completely suspend freighter flights from August 2026 to May 2027 to recarpet its main runway, construct a new taxiway and rebuild the apron used by freighter aircraft for loading and unloading.

How has the air cargo industry responded?

The Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI) responded on December 19, urging MIAL to “immediately reconsider” the complete closure of freighter operations for such a “long period” and to work out a model that would allow operations to continue.

While welcoming the planned “renovation and repair works”, the association said the suspension was announced without any “mitigation plan and resumption strategy”.

What is Mumbai airport’s cargo significance for India?

In 2024-25, Mumbai airport handled about 889,900 tonnes of cargo, accounting for nearly a quarter of India’s total air cargo handled that year. MIAL did not respond to Business Standard’s queries on the matter.

Why do agents fear export disruption and higher freight rates?

ACAAI warned that suspending freighter operations for 10 months would disrupt uplift capacity and substantially increase freight rates. “This will have an adverse effect on the continual growth of Indian exports,” it said.

The association also cautioned that the proposed 10-month timeline could stretch further, worsening the impact. “It is quite possible that the said works planned for ten months may get extended for a few more months, after which airlines may not be in the immediate situation to bring back their freighters, having deployed them elsewhere,” it said.

Can passenger flights make up for suspended freighter capacity?

ACAAI argued that passenger aircraft operating “combi” flights — passenger flights that carry cargo in their belly — would be unable to replace freighter flights. “Combi flights cannot accommodate cargo to be carried on the freighters, which will be a colossal loss not only to the trade but also to the freighter carriers,” its letter stated.

“Such suspension of freighter operations at a highly reputed/busy airport and a cargo business hub of India would adversely affect the reputation worldwide. Why should the air cargo suffer for that?” ACAAI asked.

What alternative capacity is coming up in Mumbai?

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai airport, the city’s second airport developed by MIAL’s subsidiary, commenced flight operations last week. The Mumbai airport currently handles about seven to eight cargo flight departures per day.

What norms does the association cite, and has this happened before?

In its letter, ACAAI further said the decision appeared unilateral and raised concerns over compliance with international norms. Such a suspension “violates the guidelines issued by the Worldwide Airport Slot Board (WASB)” and agreed by Airports Council International, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Worldwide Airport Coordinators Group, it added.