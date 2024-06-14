Air conditioner manufacturers raise capacity to cater to demand surge

Havells India, which owns the appliances brand Lloyd, plans to invest Rs 50-60 crore to increase manufacturing capacity for air conditioners at its two plants in Ghiloth and Sricity.

The investment will be funded through internal accruals and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year, the company said. It will help the company increase production capacity to 15 lakh units per annum at both the plants. It currently produces nine lakh units at its Ghiloth plant and 11.2 lakh units at Sricity unit.

“With the growing demand for our air conditioners, we are committed to enhancing our production capabilities to meet the market needs. This investment will not only boost our capacity, but also reinforce our position as a leading player in the consumer durables sector,” said Alok Tickoo, executive vice-president, Lloyd.