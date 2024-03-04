Blue Star bets big on 'harsh' summer to cross 1 million mark in sales

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a ‘harsh’ summer this year, the room air conditioners segment is expected to see rapid growth in 2024. According to the industry major, Blue Star Ltd, the company is expected to clock a 25 per cent rise in sales of room air conditioners this fiscal to 1 million units, while this may further increase by 30 per cent in 2024-25 to 1.3 million units.

“We expect to cross 1 million this year and to be around 1.3 million next year in room air conditioners, compared to 800,000 last fiscal,” B Thiagarajan, managing director of Blue Star, told Business Standard. This comes at a time when the industry major has set a target of expanding its market share from around 13.75 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2024-25. “Consumer finance today is more than 55 per cent. People are beginning to consume more. Even if it is a moderate summer, the demand is going to be good. Forecast, is of a harsh summer,” he added.

The company is experiencing demand from first-time buyers, especially in Tier 2, 3, and 4 markets, as well as the replacement market. “Rural markets are our growth drivers and around 65 per cent of our sales are coming from such markets. Metros and mini-metros contribute the remaining,” he added.

Blue Star, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Blue Star Climatech, has manufacturing units in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which commenced commercial production in January 2023, and Himachal Pradesh (two plants). With these plants, Blue Star now has a production capacity of over 1 million room ACs, which will gradually scale up to 1.8 million ACs in due course. To meet the rising market requirement, the company has lined up an investment plan of around Rs 300 crore during the next financial year – which includes Rs 200 crore on manufacturing, Rs 60 crore on advertisements (Rs 40 crore during the summer season) and Rs 32 crore on research and development.

Thiagarajan said that the country is projected to be the largest market for room air conditioners by 2047 and double from the current level by 2030 itself.

Speaking to the press at a conference held in Chennai, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “The market for room ACs is at its inflection point and is poised to grow exponentially over the next few years. Industry estimates reckon that the market will more than double by 2030. We anticipate the forthcoming summer season to be strong and expect the demand for room air conditioners to be robust. We are confident that with our formidable battalion of room ACs, cutting across all consumer segments and price points, we will grow faster than the market,” he added.