Govt relaxes quality control order norms for ACs to enable ease of business

A government notification said that hermetic compressors–commonly used in household refrigerators, air coolers–of more than 7,000 W (2 TR) capacity have been exempted from the order for one year.

To enable ease of doing business, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has relaxed the quality control order for air conditioners (ACs) and related parts.

Quality control orders (QCOs) issued by the government aim to not only improve the quality of manufacturing standards but also enhance the brand and value of ‘Made in India’ products.

The order was issued in 2019 but came into effect only in October as it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has exempted 200 numbers of goods or articles imported per year for the purpose of research and development by the manufacturers. These imported goods, however, will not be allowed to be sold in the market and should be disposed of as scrap.

“The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) shall maintain a year-wise record of such goods or articles and furnish the same, if so desired by the government,” according to the government notification.

Exemptions have also been given to 6,000 hermetic compressors and heat exchangers domestically manufactured or imported for maintenance and sales per year by each of the manufacturers. “This is subject to the condition that such manufacturers shall declare its old stock of hermetic compressors and heat exchangers,” it said.

Temperature sensing controls were also dropped from the list.