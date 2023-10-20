Air purifier sales start inching up in India as Diwali draws closer

Preparations for Dussehra and Diwali festivities are in full swing. As companies prepare for a bumper festival season, consumers, especially in north India, are turning towards festival essentials – air purifiers.

Sales of air purifiers have already started seeing an uptick.

"While there are hardly any sales of air purifiers throughout the year, this is the time when they start selling more in Delhi and surrounding areas. We have started seeing sales inch up again as the pollution season draws closer," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at Vijay Sales.





Pollution levels in north India typically go up in the winter season, due to stubble burning by farmers in the states of Haryana and Punjab, vehicular congestion, and smoke from cracker burning.



The stores, which usually sell five to seven purifiers a day, sold 50 air purifiers in a single day, earlier this week. "This is just the beginning, as these are just the early buyers," Gupta said.

"Last year the pollution in north India was still controlled. People were also masking up due to Covid, which also brought down the sales of air purifiers. This year, however, masks are off. Sales will now depend on how bad the pollution gets," Gupta added.

At the peak of the 'pollution season' earlier, the stores did daily sales of up to 200 to 250 air purifiers.

A sales executive at a Croma store in South Extension, Delhi, also said that the demand for air purifiers has started inching up.

While the store was doing sales of just one to two air purifiers a day until a month ago, "the number has inched up to ten to 12 a day now," the executive said, on the condition of anonymity.

"We expect these numbers to go up significantly as Diwali is still some time away," the executive added.

Those stocking up usually turn to brands like Dyson and Philips, Gupta informed.

"Dyson's range of air purifiers are equipped with a HEPA+Carbon filter, that capture up to 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration – ensuring that no air bypasses the filter and blocking any potential leak points," said Ginger Lee, senior electronics engineer at Dyson.

The company recently launched the Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet, which can purify air in spaces up to 100 sq. ft. It also launched the Dyson Zone headphones, which come with an attachable travel visor that supplies purified air to the wearer.

To ensure pollution remains under control, the Delhi government re-imposed its ban on the production, storage, sale, and utilisation of firecrackers in the capital on 11 September 2023. Measures under the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage I also came into effect in Delhi on 6 October 2023, when the capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 212.

According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality in Delhi was in the moderate category, with an AQI of 195, as of 4 pm on Friday, 20 October. Air quality in the surrounding cities of Ghaziabad (AQI 195) and Gurugram (AQI 171) was in the moderate category. However, quality slipped into the poor category in Noida (AQI 214), Greater Noida (AQI 238), and Faridabad (AQI 291).