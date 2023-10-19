close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Priced at Rs 68,900, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quite boasts a HEPA H13-grade filter capable of absorbing particles up to 0.1 microns in size

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, Dyson Air Purifier, Dyson, Dyson Big+Quiet air purifier, Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Air Purifier, Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet features, Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Price, Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Launch

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet can project purified air at multiple angles and up to a range of 10 meters with minimal noise, using its Cone Aerodynamics

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dyson has launched the Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier in India. According to the company, the air purifier is capable of cleaning air in spaces up to 1076 sq.ft. It features cone aerodynamic design, which the company said delivers up to 10-meter of pure air projection. Priced at Rs 68,900, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available in White + Satin colour on Dyson India website and Dyson Demo stores.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet: Features

The Dyson air purifier can project purified air at multiple angles and up to a range of 10 meters with minimal noise, using its Cone Aerodynamics. The Purifier Big+Quiet boasts a HEPA H13-grade particle filter made up of borosilicate microfibers that is said to absorb pollutants such as NO2 and Ozone, and dust particles as small as 0.1microns.

Also Read: Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

The air purifier features breeze mode, which controls air oscillation in vertical motion to mimic natural breeze patterns. The air purifier features gas and particle sensors, and readings from these sensors are shown on the built-in LCD display and the MyDyson App. The Purifier Big+Quiet can also be remotely controlled using the MyDyson app.

Recently, Dyson announced its first wearable device in India: the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones featuring air purification technology. Dyson is offering two different packages for these headphones—Dyson Zone and Dyson Zone Absolute+. The base variant is available in Ultra Blue/Prussian Blue and is priced at Rs 59,900.

Also Read: Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in 

The Absolute+ package, priced at Rs 64,900, comes in Prussian Blue/Bright Copper and includes two extra electrostatic carbon filters for the integrated air purifier, an explorer case, an in-flight adaptor kit, and a soft pouch.

Also Read

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

After quiet quitting & quiet firing, are companies now quiet cutting?

Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner in India

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

YouTube to recommend videos from credible sources in coming months

HP to sell refurbished laptops to consumers, businesses in India: Details

OnePlus Open global debut today at 7:30pm: Livestream, device info and more

Topics : Dyson in India Dyson air purifiers gadgets

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon