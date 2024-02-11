Airlines record lowest on-time figures in 11 months in Jan amid fog issues

The on-time performance (OTP) of Indian carriers took a major dip in January as dense fog foiled their flight schedules. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard, five out of six major Indian carriers — IndiGo, Air India, AIX Connect, Akasa Air, and Vistara — recorded their lowest OTPs in at least the last 11 months.

In response to queries, an Air India spokesperson said that during this winter, northern India experienced unusually prolonged periods of dense fog affecting traffic at the airline’s two largest hubs -- Delhi and Mumbai.

“Delhi has been further