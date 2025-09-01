Monday, September 01, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Former DEA secy Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai chairman for 3-year tenure

Former DEA secy Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai chairman for 3-year tenure

Ajay Seth, a 1987-batch IAS officer and former DEA secretary, has taken charge as chairman of Irdai nearly a month after his appointment for a three-year tenure by the government

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Ajay Seth

Ajay Seth on Monday assumed charge as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly a month after his appointment, Ajay Seth on Monday assumed charge as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
“Ajay Seth has assumed the charge of chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, on 1 September 2025,” the insurance regulator said in its notification.
 
The central government had appointed Seth, former Department of Economic Affairs secretary, as chairman on 24 July 2025 after the three-year tenure of Debasish Panda ended in March 2025. Seth is a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre.
 
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Seth’s appointment for a period of three years or until he attains 65 years of age or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
   

More From This Section

layoff

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming banpremium

Hiralal Nagar

Will provide uninterrupted electricity to farmers: Rajasthan energy minpremium

Darjeeling tea

Indian tea industry concerned over higher US tariff, exports likely to hit

Electricity, Energy

India's power consumption rises 4.4% to 150.47 bn units in August

co working, co working spaces, millennials, workspace

UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

Topics : IRDAI Irdai chairman IRDAI budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon