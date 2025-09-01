Former DEA secy Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai chairman for 3-year tenure

Nearly a month after his appointment, Ajay Seth on Monday assumed charge as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
“Ajay Seth has assumed the charge of chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, on 1 September 2025,” the insurance regulator said in its notification.
The central government had appointed Seth, former Department of Economic Affairs secretary, as chairman on 24 July 2025 after the three-year tenure of Debasish Panda ended in March 2025. Seth is a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Seth’s appointment for a period of three years or until he attains 65 years of age or until further orders, whichever is earlier.