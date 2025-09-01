Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

UrbanVault has partnered with Embassy Group to lease 80,000 sqft at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru, adding 2,000 premium seats and expanding its national portfolio to 2.58 million sqft

The company continues to chart robust growth, clocking a turnover of Rs 120 crore in FY25 with over 70 per cent annual growth and 18 per cent profit after tax. (Representative image)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Bengaluru’s co-working space operator UrbanVault has secured an 80,000-square-foot lease through a strategic partnership with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park to expand its premium workspace offerings.
 
With this addition, UrbanVault has brought in 80,000 square feet of Grade A facility to its pan-India portfolio, offering over 2,000 premium seats. With per-seat pricing starting at Rs 10,000, the tech park centre provides premium design and cutting-edge infrastructure.
 
Amal Mishra, chief executive officer, UrbanVault, said, “Manyata Tech Park is not only India’s largest tech park but also the beating heart of Bengaluru’s enterprise ecosystem. Our entry here is a strategic move to serve the growing needs of technology-driven companies. With strong pre-leasing from reputed clients and highly competitive offerings, this centre is poised to be one of our flagship assets.”
   
The new centre is located within India’s largest business park, spanning 17 million square feet, and housing global majors such as IBM, Philips, GE and Target. UrbanVault has already secured marquee clients at its Manyata centre, including Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer and SRM Tech.
 
“We are committed to investing aggressively in our national expansion, targeting high-potential micro-markets across India. Our focus remains on delivering design-forward, tech-enabled workspaces that align with the evolving expectations of enterprises. Manyata is a natural fit for our vision, and we see this as a cornerstone in our Bengaluru growth story,” he added. 

With this launch, UrbanVault expands its national portfolio to over 2.58 million square feet, managing more than 42,000 seats across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon and other major cities.
 
The company continues to chart robust growth, clocking a turnover of Rs 120 crore in FY25 with over 70 per cent annual growth and 18 per cent profit after tax.
 
In June, in a company statement, Mishra said the firm had earmarked Rs 100 crore for investment in FY26 to drive expansion across key commercial hubs in India. The company added that it is seeing robust demand across all its markets and expects to close the fiscal year with an annual run rate exceeding Rs 250 crore.
 
UrbanVault, which has outlined plans for an initial public offering by 2028, expanded its footprint in May with a 50,000-square-foot lease in Bengaluru’s Central Business District. The three-floor facility at Prestige Obelisk on Kasturba Road will accommodate close to 1,000 seats.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

