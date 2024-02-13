Relief to homebuyers: Allotted houses to stay out of liquidation, says IBBI

In a relief to homebuyers, assets in a real estate project that have been handed over to the allottee would be kept out of the liquidation process of the company, the latest amendment to the rules by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has said.

The notification dated February 12 said: “For the purposes of clause (e) of sub-section (4) of section 36, wherever the corporate debtor has given possession to an allottee in a real estate project, such asset shall not form a part of the liquidation estate of the corporate debtor.”

Real estate experts call it a “pragmatic