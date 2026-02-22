Allow telcos to offer connectivity: DoT to Noida International Airport

In the letter dated 19 February to YIAPL, the DoT directed the company to grant right of way (RoW) permissions within the airport premises to licensed telecom operators. The department sought compliance with the RoW rules under the Act, explicitly stating that the airport qualifies as a public entity.

“It is clarified that, in terms of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, Noida International Airport qualifies as a ‘public entity’ for the purposes of the said Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the obligations and responsibilities prescribed for public entities under the Act are applicable,” the letter noted. A copy of the communication was seen by Business Standard.

The DoT added that the Telecommunications Act, 2023, read with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, provides a statutory framework for granting permissions for facility providers, including telecom service providers, for the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecom networks. “The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair and transparent processing of RoW applications within the prescribed timelines and conditions,” the DoT stated.

“You are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter stated.

YIAPL was yet to respond to queries from Business Standard.

The direction is aimed at ensuring that customers do not face issues of absence of mobile connectivity once commercial flights begin from the airport in the coming months. The direction will also prevent the chances of flyers experiencing lack of mobile connectivity once the airport begins operations, an issue faced by hundreds of flyers when the Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations in December last year, who had to rely only on Wi-Fi within the airport premises.

The letter is the second such instance of intervention by DoT amid an ongoing dispute between Adani Airport Holdings Limited, which runs the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and carriers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The airport operator has asked carriers to pay charges to run services inside the airport, which the carriers have termed ‘unreasonably high’.

Telcos had argued that the charges were grossly disproportionate to the underlying costs and significantly exceeded the capital and operating expenditure typically required to deploy an independent in-building network solution.

Sources said that the two sides were back at the negotiating table after DoT’s 16 February letter, with efforts to resolve the situation. Sources added that telcos were also negotiating with the Noida airport operator on similar lines.