Amazon, Flipkart plan to invest $1 bn each to catch up in qcom market

Amazon, Flipkart plan to invest $1 bn each to catch up in qcom market

Analysts said companies like Amazon and Flipkart may have to invest at least $1 billion each in 2-3 years to catch up

Ecommerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, which are planning to scale up their quick commerce (qcom) operations, may need to invest at least $1 billion each over the next two-three years to catch up with established platforms, such as Zomato-owned Blink
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Dec 22 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

E-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, which are planning to scale up their quick commerce (qcom) operations, may need to invest at least $1 billion each over the next two-three years to catch up with established platforms, such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, according to analysts. 
 
Qcom refers to the delivery of consumer items within 10 to 30 minutes. In August, Walmart-owned Flipkart entered the growing qcom segment with the launch of Minutes. Amazon India plans to launch its qcom service, called Tez, in January.
 
“They would have to invest at least $1 billion in the next 2-3 years
