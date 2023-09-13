Amid India vs Bharat row, Blue Dart rebrands premium service as Bharat Plus

Logistics firm Blue Dart has rebranded its premium service in India from Dart Plus to Bharat Plus, it said in a BSE filing on Wednesday. The company said that the move underlines its "unwavering commitment to serve the diverse needs of Bharat".



Blue Dart stated in the release that the decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers. "Bharat Dart is poised to refine express logistics services in Bharat, offering unmatched speed, coverage, and business of all sizes, " the logistics firm said.



"Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat," Blue Dart said.



Bharat vs India



This comes after a dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending the G20 summit was addressed in the name of "President of Bharat". During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, the country's nameplate read Bharat instead of the traditional India.

According to media reports, the government could introduce a bill in the special session of the Parliament commencing on September 18 to rename India as Bharat.