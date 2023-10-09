close
Sensex (-0.61%)
65590.70 -404.93
Nifty (-0.63%)
19530.10 -123.40
Nifty Midcap (-1.27%)
39774.60 -510.10
Nifty Smallcap (-1.78%)
5815.85 -105.55
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43928.05 -432.55
Heatmap

Amid lower demand, new supply of affordable homes dipping in India: Anarock

On the other hand, the supply of luxury homes is rising as developers are focusing on earning higher margins and profits

real estate

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Real estate builders are now launching fewer affordable homes, priced Rs 40 lakh and below, compared to the pre-coronavirus era, data released by realty consultancy Anarock said on Monday. In July-September 2023, 20,920 units of affordable homes were launched. In 2018, during the same quarter, it was 21,900 units.

The seven cities tracked by Anarock are - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The data also showed that the share of affordable homes in the total new supply during July-September 2023 fell to 18 per cent across seven major cities in India. In 2018, this was at a higher 42 per cent.

The share of affordable homes in the total launches has been falling since 2018. In July-September 2019, the share of these homes in the new supply was 41 per cent. In 2021, it was 24 per cent.

On the other hand, real estate developers are focusing on launching more luxury homes to earn higher profits as they offer higher margins. These homes are priced at Rs 1.5 crore and above.

From 4,590 units in July-September 2018, the number of these homes launched rose to 31,180 units in 2023. The market share of the launch of these homes has, in fact, tripled in the last five years.

Also Read

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

Luxury homes see highest average price appreciation since 2018: Anarock

Unsold inventory of homes priced above Rs 2.5 cr down, says Anarock

59% Indians prefer mid, high-range homes despite price rise: Anarock

86% housing projects launched between Jul 2017-Dec 2018 completed: Anarock

White-collar hiring declines 8.6% in Sep, amid a negative trend in sectors

India's energy sector has undergone a remarkable transformation: RK Singh

US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in Apr-Jul: Govt data

Higher taxes on beer in Maharashtra impacts consumption of beverage

Jio, Airtel's 5G, fixed wireless services to drive smart TV growth: Xiaomi


Out of 116,220 units launched in July-September this year, 27 per cent were in the luxury category. In 2018, the supply share of luxury homes was just 9 per cent.

"This is the highest quarterly luxury supply entering the market in the last five years," Anarock said.

Hyderabad saw the highest new luxury supply in the quarter this year of 14,340. It comprised nearly 46 per cent share of the total new luxury supply in the quarter.

Hyderabad was followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the launch of 7,830 luxury homes. NCR ranked third with a luxury supply of 3,870 units.

Prashant Thakur, regional director and head (Research), Anarock Group, said, "Developers have been bullish about the luxury homes segment because of its superlative performance after the pandemic, with overall sales rising steeply across the top seven cities."

"Post-pandemic, homebuyers have been seeking bigger homes and apart from high-end amenities and good location, luxury housing is primarily defined by generous floor space."
Topics : Real Estate affordable homes Affordable housing luxury homes luxury housing Anarock BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon