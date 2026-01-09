Anti-rabies vaccine sales highest in five years as dog bite cases rise

Anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and immunoglobulin sales are gradually recovering after a slump due to Covid-19, amid a marked increase in dog bite incidence across the country.

According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, the combined number of ARV and immunoglobulin vaccines sold in 2025 reached 8,510,000 units — the highest in five years and a 17 per cent rise from 7,243,000 units sold in 2024.

“ARV sales in moving annual turnover (MAT) terms from January to December 2025 stood at Rs 294 crore, a 15 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 255 crore recorded last year,” Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said.

This comes even as the Supreme Court has been hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

In November last year, the apex court also directed the relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

Government data suggest that there has been a 76 per cent increase in dog bites, from 2.1 million in 2022 to 3.7 million in 2024.

While full figures for 2025 are not available, a response to a parliamentary query from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries stated that 429,664 incidents were reported in January alone.

Doctors, too, are seeing a rise in dog bite cases in their outpatient departments (OPDs), with children and gig workers most affected.

A consultant for infectious diseases at a Gurugram-based hospital told Business Standard that they handle around 25 to 35 dog bite cases per month. “Five years ago, we would see only 10 to 15 cases monthly,” she said.

Dr Manisha Arora, director for internal medicine at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, added that children aged below 15 are most affected. “This is consistent with clinical observations, as children are often more vulnerable due to outdoor play and closer interaction with animals,” she said.

Another doctor added that working adults, such as roadside vendors, gig workers and pedestrians, are also at risk.

While hospitals in metropolitan areas claim to have a stable stock of ARVs and immunoglobulins, several reports have indicated vaccine shortages in rural areas, where patients may need to travel long distances to access treatment.

As a result, vaccine makers are preparing to ratchet up production. Sanjiv Navangul, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), told Business Standard that the company currently supplies more than 1.3 lakh doses of ARVs and rabies immunoglobulins per month, catering to public and private health systems and hospitals.

“By FY26, we aim to increase supplies by 15 to 20 per cent, supporting India’s mission of ‘Zero by 30’, which aims at eliminating human deaths due to rabies by 2030 through prompt and complete post-exposure treatment.”

The standard of care for rabies begins with immediate and thorough wound washing under running tap water for at least 15 minutes. This is followed by post-exposure prophylaxis with rabies vaccination.

In certain high-risk cases, rabies immunoglobulin is also administered as per clinical guidelines.

Rabies is 100 per cent fatal in humans once symptoms appear, making immediate wound assessment and vaccination critical. Government data show rabies deaths in India rose from 43 in 2021 to 54 in 2024.

These figures reflect only deaths reported by states and Union Territories to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. The World Health Organization estimates that 18,000 to 20,000 rabies deaths occur annually in India, accounting for more than 36 per cent of global fatalities.