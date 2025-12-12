Applications and grants: India has a gap to fill in patent progress

India has achieved impressive and sustained growth in resident patent applications, consolidating its global position, but a stark gap remains between the high number of applications filed and the low proportion of actual grants received by residents.

As many as 76,470 patent applications were filed by Indians — in the country and abroad — in 2024, up almost 20 per cent from the previous year, according to the ‘World Intellectual Property Indicators 2025’ report of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Almost 83 per cent of applications by Indians last year were filed with the Indian patent office and the