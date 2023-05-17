Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw, may cross that level soon

At around 3 pm on Wednesday, India’s daily peak power demand touched 220 gigawatts (Gw)–the highest daily peak ever in the history of the country.
The ministry of power in its estimates had projected country’s power demand to cross touch 220 Gw during the months of April-June. With a cooler April due to unseasonal rains, the peak shifted to May. As temperatures soar across the country, it is expected, the peak demand is likely to cross the 220 Gw mark as well, unless the monsoon sets in early or pre-monsoon showers give a respite.
The Centre had made projections for the coal demand scenario and grid preparedness keeping in mind the 220 Gw peak this summer. According to government data, the total coal requirement to run the historic high power demand will be 222 million tonnes (MT) during April-June 2023 as thermal power will drive the supply.
The likely availability of domestic coal was expected to be around 201 MT by the Ministry of Power earlier this year as against demand of 222 MT. This shortfall is translating to a 100,000- 300,000-tonne daily deficit in the supply of domestic coal. Considering the same, the ministry of power in January this year directed all power generating companies (gencos) to mandatorily import coal up to 6 per cent of their total requirement. Close to 6 states, and Central PSU NTPC Ltd have already placed imported coal tenders.
But thanks to the respite during April, domestic coal build up is healthy. The current daily (average) stock at the thermal units stands at 32 MT (including both domestic and imported). This translates to 13 days of coal stock at the end of the power units. Country’s largest power generator NTPC has a coal stock of 12-15 days currently, said an executive.
Also Read
Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4
Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts
Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL
Good times for the Swiss watches; 2022 saw highest ever demand in India
Looming crisis: As power demand hits a peak, gencos told to import coal
Chemistry of producing pure hydrogen from non-fossil fuels revealed
Poor DPRs by companies causing project delays, accidents: Nitin Gadkari
Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report
One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci
L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India
|Maximum peak power demand met during the day
|May-17
|In Gw
|2023
|220
|(At 3PM)
|2022
|201
|2021
|153
|2020
|146
|2019
|174
|2018
|158
|2017
|151
|Source: Grid India
|Data pertains to 17 of the May for every year
|Data is the peak power demand for that date - the highest demand during the day
Coal runs the show
|Source-wise contribution to total energy supply
|In %
|Coal
|73
|Lignite
|2
|Hydro
|8
|Nuclear
|2
|Gas, Naptha, Diesel
|2
|RES*
|14
|RES = Solar, Wind, Biomass & Others
Source: Grid India (As on May 16th)
|Power Plants
|Mode
|Capacity
|Domestic Stock (TT)
|Imported Stock
|Stock requirement
|% of Actual Stock vis-à-vis Normative Stock
|In Gw
|In million tonne
|In million tonne
|In million tonne
|Domestic coal based
|Pithead
|40.3
|8.02
|0.017
|9.37
|86%
|Non-Pithead
|147.6
|24.25
|2.42
|53.75
|50%
|TOTAL
|187.9
|32.27
|2.437
|63.12
|55%
|Imported coal based
|Non-Pithead
|17.2
|0.0225
|2.32
|4.4
|52%
Source: National Power Portal