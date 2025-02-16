Business Standard

Assam cabinet approves mega industrial park, new policy for green energy

Assam cabinet approves mega industrial park, new policy for green energy

Besides, the cabinet has approved Post Graduate increments to Ayurvedic doctors, who have successfully completed the 3-year PG course

Feb 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state cabinet has approved a mega industrial park and a new policy for green energy.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the state government has resolved to allot 569 bighas of land (over 188 acres) in Morigaon district for a mega industrial park.

The cabinet also approved the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 to promote solar, wind, mini and small hydro, hydrogen and other green energy projects in the state, he added.

"We have also decided to notify a new national park in between existing parks Raimona and Manas. It will be Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, spread across 316.29 sq km in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts," Sarma said.

 

Besides, the cabinet has approved Post Graduate increments to Ayurvedic doctors, who have successfully completed the 3-year PG course, he added.

Feb 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

