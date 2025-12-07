At Comic Con, Batman meets brand strategy as fandom turns mainstream

A thin winter sun settled over the NSIC exhibition ground as the first wave of visitors drifted into Delhi Comic Con, which was on from December 5 to 7. Amidst cosplayers stopping for photos and teenagers hauling oversized merch (merchandise, if you please) bags past comic stalls were branded pavilions, hoping to pull steady early queues.

Crunchyroll’s bright orange arch sat opposite Maruti Suzuki’s slick blue Arena pavilion, where around 15-20 people lingered at any point to pose with the showcase vehicle, the Victoris, or try the VR display. Android’s “Panfest” zone saw similar footfall, while a gaming bay drew