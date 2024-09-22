Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Avail finance ministry's services to boost business: FM to fisherfolks

Avail finance ministry's services to boost business: FM to fisherfolks

She observed that women hailing from the community are also eligible to take term loans from banks and financial institutions by producing the Kisan credit card

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman |(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Urging the fishing community to avail the benefits offered through the Kisan credit card, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it would help boost their trade.
At a BJP membership drive here, Sitharaman said members of the fishing community who's applications were rejected by banks and financial institutions, may approach her for redressal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt the need for a separate department to address the issues related to fisheries and therefore, a dedicated department has been set up, she said in her address. "There are a lot of schemes for the welfare of the fishermen and they can avail term loan facilities to grow their businesses."

Pointing out that a dedicated Kisan Credit Card was launched by the Centre to serve farmers' community, PM Modi suggested that a similar mechanism be developed to serve those who have been traditionally engaged in ocean farming along India's coastline for several years, Sitharaman said.
 
"It is not only to serve the Tamil Nadu fishing community but also those who are living along India's coastline for thousands of years."

She observed that women hailing from the community are also eligible to take term loans from banks and financial institutions by producing the Kisan credit card.
"Normally, to take loan from banks one has to provide security like furnishing his or her house document or jewellery. But to avail loan under the KCC, the government will give you guarantee on your behalf, so that you may get the services from banks and financial institutions," she said.
Sitharaman appealed to the fisherfolks to make use of the Kisan Credit card to get cheap loans from banks.

More From This Section

Indian hotel, hotel

Greenfield boom: Hotel investments in India return to pre-pandemic high

seafood,fishes

Fish Importers' Assn hails Bangladesh's decision to lift Hilsa export ban

Mall

18 mn sq ft mall retail space to be added to top 8 cities in 2024-27: C&W

mining minerals mines

GCCI seeks urgent review of Supreme Court's mineral taxation ruling

Representative Image of Biogas Plant (Source: Wikipedia)

Incentives, local support at state can boost biogas sect, says industry

"If any of the banks or financial institutions reject your application forms seeking loans, you may please contact me through the BJP representatives present in the dias her for redressal," she said amid thunderous applause.
In her brief address to the gathering, Sitharaman suggested the fishermen to export their products as overseas consignment of prawns, shrimps bring in better revenues than the sales made in the domestic market. "You have to look for exports to boost your businesses."

Another scheme - the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) -- has also been introduced by the government which facilitates collateral free working capital loans to street vendors, Sitharaman noted.
On the membership drive, the Minister said, "We are the single largest party in the country. The word 'largest' is measured based on the membership of the people. Not by a physical structure. It is only in the BJP that any one hailing from varied backgrounds can become a leader, unlike some parties which are focused on developing their own family," she said without naming any party.
She further said that BJP supports and encourages anyone to become a leader in the party. "... I am here to encourage you all to join the party, to strengthen it by conducting this membership drive."

Later, she posed for photographs with people who joined the party at the function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Govt to kick off FY26 Budget making exercise from 2nd week of next month

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM reviews housing and urban affairs ministry capex with focus on PMAY

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Banks to play key role in making India developed nation: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Banks to play major role in making India developed by 2047: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday that will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. (Photo: PTI)

India's economic growth stands out globally, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry fishing fisheries sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon