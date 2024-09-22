Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / 18 mn sq ft mall retail space to be added to top 8 cities in 2024-27: C&W

18 mn sq ft mall retail space to be added to top 8 cities in 2024-27: C&W

At present, the forecasted pipeline of Grade-A retail mall projects add up to merely 18 million sq ft through the 2024-27 period

Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fresh supply of retail space in shopping malls during 2024-27 across eight major cities is expected to be 18 million sq ft, which is one-third of the projected requirement to meet the demand, according to Cushman & Wakefield (C&W).
Real estate consultant C&W in its latest report pointed out that "India's Retail Space Per Capita (RSPC) lags behind other South Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam."

This underlines vast potential for expansion of retail spaces, it added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At present, the total retail space in top eight cities is around 60 million sq ft and 18 million sq ft is expected to be added during 2024-27.
 
In the first half of 2024, no new mall became operational.
"To reach a 1.0 RSPC by 2027, comparable to Indonesia -- the closest relevant comparison owing to relatively similar per capita incomes -- there is a need to construct about 55 million sq ft of mall space over the next four years," the consultant said.
At present, the forecasted pipeline of Grade-A retail mall projects add up to merely 18 million sq ft through the 2024-27 period.

More From This Section

mining minerals mines

GCCI seeks urgent review of Supreme Court's mineral taxation ruling

Representative Image of Biogas Plant (Source: Wikipedia)

Incentives, local support at state can boost biogas sect, says industry

Scotch, Whisky

India beating US, China's consumption rates of premium spirits: Researcher

For global enterprise solutions provider SAP, India now represents 20 per cent of its global intelligent spend management and business network (ISBN) platform. The platform, which was launched during COVID, today boosts of a global supplier base of 8

India melting pot of innovation, scale and execution: SAP India head

Coal

Coal import rises 41% to 25.23 MT in July, demand to be buoyant: mjunction

Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Capital Markets, and Head Retail, C&W, said, "India's retail sector is at a pivotal moment. The rising consumer confidence and increasing discretionary spending are clear indicators of the sector's potential. To capitalise on this growth, it is imperative to address the supply-side challenges and ensure the availability of quality retail spaces."

The addition of 55 million sq ft of Grade-A retail space will be crucial in meeting the demands of this dynamic market, he added.
"This calls for a concerted effort from all industry stakeholders to chart a sustainable path forward, ensuring the Indian retail sector reaches its full potential," Shatdal said.
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd said the demand for quality retail spaces is set to rise phenomenally particularly in places like Gurugram, as more and more people prefer a one-stop solution that offers a combination of shopping experience, entertainment, ambience, and community engagement.
Vineet Dawar, Sr. VP, Sales & Strategy, Elan Group, said, "India's retail landscape is evolving rapidly, and the demand for premium shopping experiences is outpacing the current supply."

Bhumika Group Managing Director Uddhav Poddar said that "one of the strongest pulls of malls is that they combine shopping with leisure".
There is a rapid expansion of malls happening in tier-2 and 3 cities, he said.
The top cities covered by Cushman & Wakefield in its report were Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi police

Delhi malls, hospitals get bomb threat emails: Why is tracking sender tough

DLF mall of India, mall, noida

Noida mall evacuates people sparking bomb threats; mall says security drill

malls, retailers, retail, shops, brand, clothes, shopping, spending, sale, consumer

Retail space demand in malls rises 15% in April-June: Cushman & Wakefield

ghost malls

Inside Delhi's ghost malls: A struggle to stay relevant in retail landscape

Premiumrobots in mall retail bots

Heat maps, virtual assistants: Malls ramp up AI use to track business

Topics : malls in India mall retail space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon