close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Average daily domestic traffic increased by 1.65%, Oct upswing anticipated

Overall domestic demand remained high, with four out of six major carriers reporting load factors of over 90 per cent in September

airlines, flights, aviation, plane, runway, airport

Deepak Patel
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Average daily domestic traffic increased by 1.65 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 408,906 in September, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data reviewed by Business Standard. This small increase can be attributed to the lean travel season and the reduction of flights by Akasa Air.The peak travel season in India falls between October and December, and industry officials anticipate an upswing in both domestic and international passenger traffic in October.
 
But overall domestic demand remained high, with four out of six major carriers reporting load factors of over 90 per cent in September. Load factor refers to an aircraft's occupancy rate. Akasa Air, which cancelled a significant number of flights in September due to an abrupt exodus of 43 pilots, recorded a load factor of 90.3 per cent. AirAsia India recorded the lowest load factor in September at 82.45 percent.In September, average daily international traffic increased by only 0.7 per cent to 178,578.

Chart

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Strong domestic demand, raw material cost, pushing up steel prices

India outpaces peers in recovery of int'l flight capacity, report reveals

Tamil Nadu amends state motor vehicles Act, taxes set to increase

Vedanta incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary to implement demerger scheme

Israel-Palestine conflict not likely to impact gem, jewellery sector: GJEPC

Topics : India Aviation Indian airlines AirAsia India SpiceJet

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon