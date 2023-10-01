close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Average monthly office rentals in top 7 cities at $ 0.4-2/sq ft: Vestian

The availability of high-quality talent pool at an affordable rate is also an important factor for MNCs to set up offices in India, it added

office, real estate

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Average monthly rentals for prime office space in India's top seven cities are very low at USD 0.4-2 per square feet, which is one of the major factors driving demand for workspace from global firms, according to Vestian.
Real estate consultant Vestian on Sunday released rentals data for major cities globally, which showed that average rent in New York, London, Miami, Seattle and Boston is USD 40-80 per sq ft per month.
Rentals in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai are USD 3-8 per sq ft a month.
Vestian said the demand for office spaces in the medium to long term would remain strong in India's seven big cities because of cost-effectiveness.
Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian, said: "Indian office market has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade due to robust demand from large multinational companies. These companies set up their operations in India to reap the cost benefits."

The demand for office spaces in India is expected to be buoyant amid current macroeconomic uncertainty across the globe as companies are majorly focusing on optimizing operational costs for their businesses, Rao added.
As per the data, the average per square feet monthly rentals in New York is USD 60-80, London USD 60-70, Miami USD 55-65, Seattle USD 45-55, Boston USD 40-50, Hong Kong USD 6-8, Singapore USD 6-8, Shanghai USD 3-4.

Also Read

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Office space demand dipped 6% to 13.9 mn sq ft in Apr-Jun quarter: Vestian

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

As rents rise, here is what you can ask from your landlord for protection

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

Emission reporting phase of EU's carbon tax regime starts from October 1

Indian pharma exports to Iran decline thanks to its lower rupee reserves

RE India Expo to bring investments worth Rs 1,500 cr in biogas segment: IBA

Chocolate prices can rise even further if Africa's cocoa crop fails

Odisha clears 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,663 cr; to employ 13,500

Among Indian cities, Mumbai commands an average monthly rentals at USD 1-2 per square feet, Delhi USD 0.5-1.5, Bengaluru USD 0.8-1.2, Pune USD 0.7-1.1, Chennai USD 0.6-0.9, Hyderabad USD 0.6-0.9 and Kolkata USD 0.4-0.7 per square feet.
In Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's central business district (Connaught Place and adjoining area) the average rent is USD 3-4 per square feet a month.
Vestian noted that several multinational corporations have set up their offices in India to effectively manage and execute real-time tasks across the globe from their Indian base.
"This preference is chiefly driven by substantial cost advantage associated with operating from India, as the cost of occupancy and overall operational expenses in India are notably lower in comparison to many other countries," the consultant said.
The availability of high-quality talent pool at an affordable rate is also an important factor for MNCs to set up offices in India, it added.
"Indian professionals have consistently demonstrated high efficiency, surpassing their counterparts in various parts of the world," Vestian said.
An additional financial advantage lies in currency exchange rates as it reduces the operational cost significantly, the consultant highlighted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Office rent Real Estate office rentals

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon