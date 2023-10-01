close
RE India Expo to bring investments worth Rs 1,500 cr in biogas segment: IBA

"Renewable Energy India Expo 2023 (REI) will bring an opportunity worth Rs 1,500 crore. The participation is expected to increase by 25 per cent from last year," an IBA statement said

Indian Biogas Association, IBA

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Industry body Indian Biogas Association (IBA) expects around Rs 1,500 crore investment announcement in the biogas segment during 3-day long Renewable Energy India Expo 2023, beginning on Tuesday.
The IBA comprises operators, manufacturers, and planners of biogas plants.
"Renewable Energy India Expo 2023 (REI) will bring an opportunity worth Rs 1,500 crore. The participation is expected to increase by 25 per cent from last year," an IBA statement said.
According to the statement, major Indian conglomerates like Reliance Industries and Adani Solar will be part of the REI.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and National Institute of Bio Energy is supporting the biogas pavilion.
The REI is scheduled to be held from October 4 to 6, 2023 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The expo is one of the largest trade expositions and events, focusing on renewable energy (bio-energy, solar, and wind) and energy efficient technologies including electric vehicles and battery storage.
The objective of the exhibition is to accelerate India's pledge towards net zero emission.
A R Shukla, IBA president said in the statement, "Last year REI saw a huge success with the number of initiatives announced. We are expecting to generate lots of queries from the investors from this year's exhibition."

With the Global Biofuel Alliance announced recently, (during the G20 meeting) the international interest in India will be highly contagious considering the available opportunity in India, he said, adding that "We are expecting almost 25,000 plus footfalls with the renewed interest and the government's push towards the Bio-Energy sector."

"The REI over the years has been providing platforms for many national and international industry players to showcase their capabilities. This year with the renewed focus on the Biogas sector the industry has an opportunity to replicate the success of Solar energy in the country," Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, IBA said.
The present contribution of the Biogas sector in the energy mix is much less than one per cent but it is expected to go up significantly by the year 2030, he said.
The REI Expo for the last few years has become one of the largest-platform for national and international manufacturers, traders, buyers, promoters and planners of the renewable energy domain to showcase their newer technologies, products and improve industry interaction.
The IBA is the first nationwide and professional biogas association for operators, manufacturers and planners of biogas plants, and representatives from public policy, science and research in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : renewable energy Biogas Investments

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

