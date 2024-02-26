Bharat Tex: What is 'Five F' roadmap, Centre's plan to boost textile sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Monday, said the Centre is working towards linking the elements involved in the value chain of the textile sector to optimise the industry's capabilities via a 'Five F' roadmap.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024 - a global textile event being held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

"We are connecting all the elements of the textile value chain with each other via a 'Five F' journey. This journey includes (beginning the process at) farms, (producing) fibre, (manufacturing in) factories, (executing the product in) fashion, and (taking it to) foreign markets," he said.

Textile key to India's development

He emphasised on the importance of events such as 'Bharat Tex' and noted that it holds key importance in India's journey to become a developed country in the next 25 years. "In order to boost the contribution of the textile industry in India's development…the Five F plan is being executed," he said.

What is Bharat Tex 2024 event?

Bharat Tex 2024, organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and powered by the Centre, will run until Thursday.

Ahead of its launch, Modi said earlier, "Will be inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024 at 10:30 AM today. This forum will showcase India's vibrant textile heritage and innovation. Together, let us weave a brighter future for trade, investment and exports in the important textiles sector. #BharatTex2024."

The four-day event is scheduled to hold about 65 discussions on various topics related to the sector. More than 100 panellists will participate in these discussions, and over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 40,000 business visitors are expected to attend the event.