Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bharat Tex: What is 'Five F' roadmap, Centre's plan to boost textile sector

To boost the textile sector's capabilities, India is organising a four-day event, 'Bharat Tex 2024', a global textile event being held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

Narendra Modi Bharat Tex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Bharat Tex 2024 in New Delhi.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said the Centre is working towards linking the elements involved in the value chain of the textile sector to optimise the industry's capabilities via a 'Five F' roadmap.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024- a global textile event being held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are connecting all the elements of the textile value chain with each other via a 'Five F' journey. This journey includes (beginning the process at) farms, (producing) fibre, (manufacturing in) factories, (executing the product in) fashion, and (taking it to) foreign markets," he said.

Textile key to India's development

He emphasised on the importance of events such as 'Bharat Tex' and noted that it holds key importance in India's journey to become a developed country in the next 25 years. "In order to boost the contribution of the textile industry in India's development…the Five F plan is being executed," he said.

What is Bharat Tex 2024 event?

Bharat Tex 2024, organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and powered by the Centre, will run until Thursday.

Ahead of its launch, Modi said earlier, "Will be inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024 at 10:30 AM today. This forum will showcase India's vibrant textile heritage and innovation. Together, let us weave a brighter future for trade, investment and exports in the important textiles sector. #BharatTex2024."

The four-day event is scheduled to hold about 65 discussions on various topics related to the sector. More than 100 panellists will participate in these discussions, and over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 40,000 business visitors are expected to attend the event.

Also Read

At Bharat Tex, PM Narendra Modi asks textile industry to think globally

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

At Bharat Tex, PM Narendra Modi asks textile industry to think globally

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 41,000 crore for Indian Railways

Bharat Tex 2024 to display India's vibrant textile heritage, innovation: PM

Alstom begins production of latest generation trainsets for DMRC Phase IV

PM Modi to inaugurate global textile event 'Bharat Tex 2024' today

Topics : Narendra Modi Textile sector textile industry central government New Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon