Bharat Tex 2024 to display India's vibrant textile heritage, innovation: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024- a significant global textile event, at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday said that the event will showcase India's vibrant textile heritage and innovation.

The event, that will run until Thursday, embodies the 5F Vision of the Prime Minister, focusing on the entire textiles value chain from farm to foreign markets.

Organized by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Centre, it emphasizes trade, investment, and sustainability.

In a post on X ahead of the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi wrote, "Will be inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024 at 10:30 AM today. This forum will showcase India's vibrant textile heritage and innovation. Together, let us weave a brighter future for trade, investment and exports in the important textiles sector. #BharatTex2024."

Bharat Tex 2024, is one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country.

The event has a unified farm to foreign via fibre, fabric and fashion focus, covering the entire textile value chain. It will showcase India's prowess in the textile sector and reaffirm India's position as a global textile powerhouse.

The event is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment, with an overarching focus on sustainability.

The four-day event will feature over 65 knowledge sessions with more than 100 global panellists discussing various issues relevant to the sector. It will also have dedicated pavilions on sustainability and circularity, an 'Indi Haat', fashion presentations on diverse themes such as Indian Textiles Heritage, sustainability, and global designs, as well as interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations.

Bharat Tex 2024 is expected to witness the participation of policymakers and global CEOs, over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 40,000 business visitors, besides textile students, weavers, artisans and textile workers.

With more than 50 announcements and MoUs expected to be signed during the event, it is envisaged to provide further impetus to investment and trade in the textile sector and help push up exports. It will be another key step to further the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.