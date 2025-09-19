Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / BharatGen to build trillion-parameter LLM with ₹900 cr IndiaAI Mission

BharatGen to build trillion-parameter LLM with ₹900 cr IndiaAI Mission

BharatGen, a government-backed consortium of IITs and IIIT Hyderabad, is developing a trillion-parameter LLM in 22 Indian languages under the IndiaAI Mission with Rs 900 crore funding

BharatGen, IndiaAI Mission, AI Impact Summit
premium

BharatGen is a government-funded consortium led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur and IIT Indore.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian artificial intelligence (AI) will look quite interesting, say the founders of BharatGen, which has recently been awarded more than Rs 900 crore under the IndiaAI Mission to build a large language model (LLM).
 
“People keep asking when are we going to get a ChatGPT for us? What they are trying to say is when will they get an Indian AI in their phone… For us, accessibility is key. And voice being a key modality, it creates accessibility for people with poor functional literacy,” said Rishi Bal, executive vice-president, BharatGen.
 
BharatGen is a government-funded consortium led by the
Topics : Aritificial Intelligence AI technology OpenAI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon