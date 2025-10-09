Bollywood glamour drives surge in beauty sales this Karwa Chauth

“Life imitates art far more than art imitates life,” said Oscar Wilde. In India, where Bollywood often sets the tone for life, Karwa Chauth has emerged as an occasion for beauty brands to shine.

Bollywood glamour turns Karwa Chauth into a beauty moment

Directors Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar have popularised and glamourised the festival in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Think song sequences with wives dressed in red as they wait for the moon to rise. Every year, this cinematic influence makes Karwa Chauth a major occasion for beauty and