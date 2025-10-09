Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bollywood glamour drives surge in beauty sales this Karwa Chauth

Bollywood glamour drives surge in beauty sales this Karwa Chauth

Beauty brands like Sugar, Renee, and Shoppers Stop see festive spikes as Bollywood's portrayal of Karwa Chauth inspires demand for red lipsticks and makeup

For retailer SS Beauty, it’s not just makeup — skincare products and fragrances also see increased traction during Karwa Chauth, said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer, beauty, at Shoppers Stop.

Akshara Srivastava
“Life imitates art far more than art imitates life,” said Oscar Wilde. In India, where Bollywood often sets the tone for life, Karwa Chauth has emerged as an occasion for beauty brands to shine.
 
Bollywood glamour turns Karwa Chauth into a beauty moment
 
Directors Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar have popularised and glamourised the festival in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Think song sequences with wives dressed in red as they wait for the moon to rise. Every year, this cinematic influence makes Karwa Chauth a major occasion for beauty and
