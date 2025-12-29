BPCL may dilute 30-40% in Andhra refinery; Aramco, OIL seen as partners

The refiner may also divest 4-5 per cent to banks that have expressed interest in the project, the official said. Queries sent to BPCL and Oil India seeking comments on the plan remained unanswered at the time of publishing. Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

BPCL is setting up a greenfield refinery and petrochemicals project near Ramayapatnam port in Nellore district to meet rising domestic demand and boost petrochemical exports. The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 6,000 acres of land to BPCL for the project.

“The final negotiations on investment will be taken after completion of the detailed feasibility report (DFR), which will give us the final cost of the project,” the official said.

How large is the proposed refinery, and what is the likely cost? The feasibility report is expected to be completed by the end of February. BPCL has estimated a cost of over Rs 96,000 crore for the project and proposed the refinery’s operational capacity at 9-12 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa). The official said the final investment cost may vary by up to 30 per cent from the company’s initial estimates.

“The design and configuration of a big refinery takes time. The project will have higher petrochemical capacity due to higher demand,” he added.

What discussions has BPCL held with potential partners? BPCL has been in discussions with foreign players, including Saudi Arabia, for investments in the proposed refinery. In 2019, Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with India, announcing plans to invest $100 billion in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing. The investment is yet to materialise.

BPCL also signed a memorandum of understanding with Oil India in October to explore collaboration as a strategic alliance in building the Andhra refinery, including the possibility of the Indian explorer taking a minority equity stake.

What is BPCL’s position in India’s refining and fuel retail market? BPCL is India’s second-largest oil marketing company, with domestic sales volume of 52.4 million tonnes and a market share of 27.44 per cent in the last financial year. The company operates the third-largest refining capacity, accounting for 14 per cent of the country’s total capacity, through three refineries in Mumbai, Kochi and Bina.

Why is India pushing for more refining capacity? India, the world’s fourth-largest oil refiner, aims to expand refining capacity amid strong fuel and petrochemical demand. The government’s initial plan to set up a 60 mmtpa refinery in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri was shelved due to land acquisition challenges.