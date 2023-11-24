Sensex (-0.07%)
Black Friday sale: Brands woo shoppers with special deals, big discounts

Malls have already begun to witness an uptick in footfall and have up to 50 per cent discounts on products

black friday
Premium

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
As shoppers flock to malls and shopping complexes for Black Friday special deals and huge discounts, brands in India expect a surge in sales following a brief lull after the festive season.

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving and traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US, with deals and discounts spurring global consumer excitement. The event now resonates with customers across continents and anticipation triggers buyers to make impulse purchases for family and friends.

Brands in India expect a double-digit growth in sales. Malls have already begun to witness an uptick in footfall and have up to 50 per cent discounts on products. The sale starts on Friday and will run till Sunday.

shopping Online shopping Black Friday sales Metro Brands Thanksgiving

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

