Breweries ramp up production on record sales forecast this summer

Amid the scorching sun and sweltering humidity, nothing beats a bottle of chilled beer for aficionados. Traditionally associated with leisure and relaxation, beer is now more than just a beverage – it's a lifeline to sustain soaring temperatures. Against this backdrop, breweries in the country anticipate a surge in sales, seizing the opportunity to ramp up production and diversify their offerings.

The Indian beer market reached Rs 38,360 crore in 2022 and is projected to hit Rs 62,240 crore by 2028, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 per cent during 2023-2028, according to IMARC Group.

Madhya Pradesh-based Mount Everest Breweries Ltd (MEBL), a subsidiary of Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd (AABL), is scaling up its flagship beer brand, STOK. The company is increasing production, securing a consistent supply of ingredients, and improving inventory management. MEBL aims to expand its distribution network and form partnerships to ensure the wide availability of its beers, promising to keep customers cool and content throughout the season.

The company expects sales to account for 40-45 per cent of its total volume during the peak summer season. "We aim to go beyond our established larger and stronger variants by introducing our wheat variants into key summer states soon. We plan to partner with breweries in Karnataka and Assam to increase and strengthen our customer base in these states," said Vedant Kedia, chief growth officer, of MEBL.

Jammu-based DeVANS Modern Breweries anticipates a surge of at least 40 per cent in beer sales this summer compared to last year. "We expect a major spike this summer, though the overall beer market dipped significantly due to unseasonal rains last summer. Over the past couple of years, we have expanded our production to at least six states given the growing demand for our products and the expected surge during summers," said Prem Dewan, Chairman and MD, of Devans Modern Breweries.

Devans is working on strategic production tie-ups across different parts of the country and plans to increase its beer production capacity to over 10 million cases by the end of 2025. "Devans' global footprint extends to international markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, UAE, Singapore, and the USA. We will soon expand into a few other major global markets," Dewan added.

Bengaluru-based World of Brands (WoB) expects the beer category to grow between 8-9 per cent during the April-June quarter. "The larger macro trends remain very positive for beer, with it being a more socially acceptable alcoholic beverage than spirits. Higher spending and resulting socialising are on the rise, benefiting beer. Lastly, rising temperatures make consumers prefer chilled products like beer and RTDs (ready to drink) over spirits when the heat is on," said Gurpreet Singh, co-founder, and director, of WoB.

A WoB survey on the beer market revealed that over 85 per cent of consumers have not tried craft or flavoured beer and are seeking products that are 8 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume) or higher. However, such offerings have mainly been limited to a niche segment of premium mild beer and craft beer drinkers, constituting less than 5 per cent of the market. In response to this demand, WoB has introduced the 'Disco Panda' brand, aiming to capitalise on both the potential for higher alcohol craft products and the growing interest in flavoured options.

"On 'Disco Panda', we have catered to smaller taste segments usually ignored by larger manufacturers, offering a spectrum across higher alcohol strengths as well as different flavours," added Singh.