Brics Declaration affirms telcos' view on connectivity as core infra: COAI

BRICS nations' commitments towards telecom underpin that connectivity is core national infrastructure, while the grouping's call for interoperable security standards reflects India's trusted-sources approach, the country's telecom sector body said.

"The New Delhi Declaration's framing of telecommunications as vital to peace and economic development reaffirms what Indian operators have long argued, that connectivity is core national infrastructure. Its call for interoperable ICT security standards mirrors the trusted-sources approach our industry has already embraced," Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director general S P Kochhar said in a statement. The two-day BRICS Summit on September 12-13 concluded on Sunday, even though the member nations adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 unanimously on the opening day of the Summit. India's telecom regulations permit equipment from only trusted sources or entities approved by the government based on specific security standards to ensure national security.

Adopting the Declaration, BRICS countries backed the need for open, safe and interoperable information and communication technologies (ICT) while ensuring the sovereignty and national security of each country and raising collaboration among member states in this field.

The nations also agreed on developing and implementing global, common rules for supply chain security, while calling for concerted efforts to address the potential misuse of ICTs leading to cybercrime, misinformation and deepfakes.

BRICS nations called for a concerted effort to address security threats that may emerge from the malicious use of ICTs and technologies, including data security, cybercrime, misinformation, hate speech and deepfakes. The Declaration also called for developing and implementing global, common rules for supply chain security.

BRICS nations also called for a comprehensive, balanced and objective approach to the development and security of ICT products and systems as well as for the development and implementation of globally interoperable common rules and standards for supply chain security. We emphasise the growing importance of telecommunications for the preservation of peace and economic and social development.

"The recognition of submarine cable infrastructure as critical to network resilience is equally welcome. On AI, global cooperation on safety and energy efficiency aligns with the AI-native networks operators are already building," COAI added.

The forum also urged all BRICS members to nominate a national branch for BIFN. "In this regard, we note the proposal of the establishment of a digital ecosystem cooperation network for BRICS countries, including a proposal on relevant information portal,” the Declaration stated.

The BRICS Institute of Future Networks (BIFN) is a collaborative platform for research, development and cooperation in ICTs among BRICS member countries, focusing primarily on 5G-Advanced, 6G and satellite/non-terrestrial networks, AI and emerging technologies in industry use.

BRICS nations also backed the proposal to launch the digital public infrastructure (DPI) repository for member countries and pilot projects of DPI solutions for digital transformation for member nations. The repository will provide a knowledge-sharing platform showcasing best practices, open platforms and successful digital public infrastructure models from BRICS countries to advance the agreed work of the Focus Group on DPI