Brics shared satellite system can cut space debris, costs, say experts

The proposed Brics Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC) may emerge as a platform for a shared satellite system with common Earth observation, thereby ensuring affordable access to satellite data and helping reduce space debris if member countries adopt a shared revenue and risk model, say experts.

On Saturday, the bloc batted for the use of space systems, space science and technologies for peaceful purposes. They also supported greater collaboration while assuring work toward preventing an arms race in outer space.

In the New Delhi Declaration 2026, the leaders appreciated the achievements of the Brics RSSC in harnessing space technology to address global challenges and foster socio-economic development. RSSC will include earth-observation satellites and their ground infrastructure, which will be used for coordinated observations and data sharing. This is expected to replicate Copernicus, the European Union’s flagship Earth observation initiative, designed to provide valuable information services.

“A shared constellation can not only optimise the resources, but also reduce space debris. If every country puts a constellation in the orbit, it will only jam the space. So, if a group of friendly nations collaborate on a risk- and revenue-sharing basis, data expenses will also decrease,” said Sudheer Kumar N, who spent decades at Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) before moving into the private space ecosystem and now works with XDLINX Space Labs.

This comes months after India pitched the “Brics Space Economy” as the next frontier of global growth and called for collective action among member nations to unlock opportunities in innovation, investment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

Experts highlighted that India’s role in the development of the RSSC could be crucial as the constellation evolves from a Brics initiative into a genuinely shared satellite system.

“India hosting the Brics Heads of Space Agencies meeting in Bengaluru is not incidental. When RSSC matures into a genuinely shared constellation, India is positioned to do for Global South Earth observation what Copernicus did for Europe,” said Sreeram Ananthasayanam, Partner, DigiGov and SpaceTech, Deloitte South Asia. He added that India’s own civilizational idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) is a more suitable articulation for what RSSC could be than any treaty language. “A shared constellation whose data serves flood warnings in Bangladesh and drought monitoring in the Sahel as readily as it serves its own members isn’t a strategic asset for one bloc. This is a classic expression of space for commons,” said Ananthasayanam.

“We reassert our support for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and of its weaponisation, as well as the threats or use of force against outer space objects, including through negotiations to adopt a relevant legal multilateral instrument to ensure global security,” the declaration said.

Leaders also welcomed the moves by the Brics Heads of Space Agencies meeting held in Bengaluru recently that emphasised the importance of space debris mitigation for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

“We also appreciate the significant progress in finalising the amendment to the Brics RSSC Agreement for making provision for the inclusion of new Brics Space Agencies and in drafting the Terms of Reference for the Brics Space Council,” it added.