BS Infra Summit: India sets sail on ₹60,000 cr PPP course, says Sonowal

The government has identified 50 public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth over ₹60,000 crore — well above the original targets of the National Monetization Pipeline — said Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit on August 21.

Further, the government aims to raise the share of private participation in major ports to 85 per cent by 2030, he said in his keynote address. The new Indian Ports Bill, 2025, also lays out clear provisions for PPPs and foreign investment, giving ports greater autonomy to set competitive tariffs and plan long-term development.

“These initiatives, combined with