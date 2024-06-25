Rising water stress can negatively affect India's sovereign credit strength

New Delhi: Drinking water being collected from a tanker amid ongoing Delhi water crisis at Vivekananda Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

India’s growing water shortage amid rapid economic growth is detrimental to its credit health and the sectors that heavily consume water, such as coal power generators and steel-makers, Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday.

The rating agency said that decreases in water supply can disrupt agricultural production and industrial operations, resulting in inflation in food prices and declines in income for affected businesses and communities, while sparking social unrest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This in turn can exacerbate volatility in India's growth and undermine the economy’s ability to withstand shocks,” Moody’s Ratings said.

The report comes at a time when several cities in India, including the national capital Delhi, have been facing an acute water shortage.

“India is undergoing rapid urbanisation and industrialisation as its economy develops, and this will drain already-scarce water resources,” the report said.





ALSO READ: Assam flood situation improves as water level recedes, 170K still affected Investment in water infrastructure and renewable energy can mitigate risks for sovereign, power generators, and steel-makers in the long term, Moody’s report said.

Moody’s noted that India's burgeoning sustainable finance market can help companies finance water investment, but the market for green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds in India is still small. The amount of outstanding bonds of $29 billion accounts for just 2.2 per cent of the total for the Asia-Pacific region, according to data from Environmental Finance.

The government had doubled its budget for the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation to $2.52 billion for FY25 from the FY20 level. India is working with the World Bank on a national groundwater improvement programme with a total investment of $1.35 billion, with the multilateral lender committing $450 million.

India's average annual water availability per capita is likely to drop to 1,367 cubic metres by 2031 from an already-low 1,486 cubic metres in 2021, according to the Ministry of Water Resources. A level below 1,700 cubic metres indicates water stress, with 1,000 cubic metres being the threshold for water scarcity, according to the ministry.

The Moody's report said that increases in the frequency, severity, or duration of extreme climate events stemming from climate change, such as droughts, heat waves, and floods, will exacerbate the situation because India heavily relies on monsoon rainfall for water supply. In 2023, monsoon rainfall in India was 6 per cent less than the average for 1971-2020.

The report noted that as India increases energy production from renewable sources, the share of coal in India's energy mix will decline gradually in the next 10 years, alleviating water stress stemming from heavy demand for coal power.

The government has announced various steps to reduce water consumption in thermal power plants, such as the mandatory use of treated sewage water for thermal power plants located within a 50 km radius of sewage treatment plants, zero water discharge system, and Ash Water Recirculation System, among others.