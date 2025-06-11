Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Byju's offloads US assets at steep loss amid mounting financial crisis

Byju's offloads US assets at steep loss amid mounting financial crisis

Byju's subsidiaries Epic and Tynker were acquired by TAL Education and CodeHS for $95 million and $2.2 million after a 48-round auction, as a part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the US

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Troubled ed-tech firm Byju’s has been forced to sell two of its US-based assets, Epic and Tynker, at steep losses. A bankruptcy court in Delaware, US approved the distress sale, with Epic sold for $95 million and Tynker for just $2.2 million.
 
Byju’s had purchased Epic in 2021 for $500 million and Tynker for $200 million. Epic has now been acquired by China’s TAL Education Group, while online learning platform CodeHS has taken over Tynker after a 48-round competitive auction, according to EdWeek Market Brief.
 
Part of bankruptcy proceedings 
These sales are part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States involving Byju’s subsidiaries: Epic, Tynker, and Osmo. The sales aim to help recover part of a $1.2 billion term loan given to Byju’s. The company defaulted on the loan over 17 months ago, prompting a series of legal disputes.
   
All three US subsidiaries served as guarantors for the syndicated loan, which has now come under intense scrutiny.

Also Read

Byjus, Byju

NCLAT rejects Byju's plea on Aakash shareholding status quo directive

Byju's

Byju's co-founder moves NCLT to remove GLAS Trust from creditors' panel

Aakash Educational Services, Aakash

Aakash Educational moves NCLT to implead EY in edtech firm Byju's dispute

Byju

Byju's app delisted from Google Play Store over unpaid dues to vendor

Aakash Educational Services, Aakash

Aakash accuses EY of conflict of interest, seeks Byju's-linked records

 
Expansion strategy backfires 
Byju’s had bought the US platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of an ambitious international expansion. However, this strategy, driven by debt, has now collapsed, putting the company in crisis.
 
‘Byju’s now worth zero’: HSBC
 
HSBC has valued global tech investor Prosus’ nearly 10 per cent stake in Byju’s at zero. Prosus had invested $500 million in the ed-tech company. In a note to investors on 21 May, HSBC said, “We assign zero value to Byju’s stake amid multiple legal cases and funding crunch.”
 
History of Byju’s troubles
 
In February 2024, a group of shareholders, including Prosus, accused Byju’s of “financial mismanagement and compliance issues”. They demanded the removal of founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and a complete board overhaul. Auditing firm Deloitte also resigned, citing delays in receiving financial statements for the year ending March 2022. Deloitte said repeated requests to the board for required documents went unanswered. Critics and former auditors have kept raising concerns about corporate governance. 
 

More From This Section

oil refinery, crude oil

India's state oil refiners may order tankers worth $600 mn for domestic use

PremiumGrasim Industries

Grasim: Investors bet on paints, ignore weakness in core business

Premiumhospitals health hospital bed

Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt plans additional Rs 5,400 crore VGF to create 30 GWh battery storage

Money

TA Associates exits AU Small Finance Bank; sells 1.26% stake for ₹714 cr

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's Bankruptcy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon