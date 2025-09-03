Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Cabinet clears ₹1,500 cr scheme to promote critical mineral recycling

Cabinet clears ₹1,500 cr scheme to promote critical mineral recycling

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,500 crore scheme under the National Critical Mineral Mission to promote recycling of e-waste and batteries for mineral recovery

critical minerals, metals, mining

Eligible feedstock under the scheme includes e-waste, lithium-ion battery (LIB) scrap and catalytic converters from end-of-life vehicles.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to promote recycling of e-waste and battery waste for the extraction of critical minerals, a move aimed at strengthening India’s supply chain resilience.
 
The scheme, which falls under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), will run for six years from 2025-26 to 2030-31. It is designed as a near-term solution until mining and exploration projects for critical minerals begin to yield results. Mining operations typically have long gestation periods, while recycling of secondary sources offers a quicker way to secure raw materials for industry, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.
   
Eligible feedstock under the scheme includes e-waste, lithium-ion battery (LIB) scrap and catalytic converters from end-of-life vehicles. Both large, established recyclers and smaller players, including start-ups, are expected to benefit. One-third of the overall financial outlay has been earmarked for small and new recyclers, including start-ups.
 
Incentives will be offered in the form of a 20 per cent capital subsidy on plant, machinery, equipment and associated utilities for units starting production within the specified timeframe. Delays in meeting timelines will attract a lower subsidy. In addition, an operating expense subsidy will be provided, linked to incremental sales over the base year (2025-26).
 
This subsidy will be disbursed in two parts — 40 per cent of the eligible amount in the second year and the remaining 60 per cent in the fifth year, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, subject to achieving specified sales thresholds.
 
To ensure wider coverage, the total incentive per entity will be capped at Rs 50 crore for large units and Rs 25 crore for small units. Within this limit, the maximum operating expense subsidy will be Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively. The scheme will support both new recycling units and expansion, modernisation and diversification of existing units.
 
The government expects the incentives to create at least 270 kilo tonnes of annual recycling capacity, resulting in about 40 kilo tonnes of critical mineral production. The scheme is projected to attract Rs 8,000 crore worth of investment and generate close to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Union Cabinet minerals mines ministry

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

