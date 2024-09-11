Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Cabinet likely to approve new scheme for promoting electric vehicles

Cabinet likely to approve new scheme for promoting electric vehicles

Scheme outlay expected to be Rs 10,900 cr, new name to be coined in place of 'FAME'

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car
Premium

The new scheme is expected to introduce e-ambulances and e-trucks, with more than Rs 200 crore allocated for each.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is on Wednesday expected to approve a new scheme for promoting electric vehicles (EVs), 'Business Standard' has learnt from sources.

A budget of Rs 10,900 crore is likely to be sanctioned for the new scheme, according to the sources. The scheme will replace the previous Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME), which was introduced in 2015 with an initial outlay of approximately Rs 900 crore. It was followed by FAME-II which had an outlay of Rs 11,500 crore.

The government is likely to give a new name for the

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon