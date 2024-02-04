Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CAIT advises traders to switch from Paytm to other payment options

CAIT Secretary General emphasised the urgency of this advisory, urging traders to act promptly and make informed decisions to mitigate any potential adverse effects on their financial operations

Paytm

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the recent restrictions imposed by RBI on Paytm have raised concerns about the security and continuity of financial services provided by the platform | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Traders' body CAIT on Sunday issued a cautionary advisory to traders to switch from Paytm to other payment options for business-related transactions following RBI curbs on Paytm wallet and bank operations.
"The Reserve Bank of India has imposed certain restrictions, prompting CAIT to recommend that users take proactive measures to protect their funds and ensure uninterrupted financial transactions. Large number of small traders, vendors, hawkers and women are making payments through Paytm and as such RBI restrictions on Paytm could lead financial disruption to these people," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Money laundering concerns and questionable dealings of hundreds of crores of rupees between popular wallet Paytm and its lesser-known banking arm had led Reserve Bank of India to clamp down on tech poster boy Vijay Shekhar Sharma-run entities, according to sources.
The central bank has ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to halt most of its business including taking further deposits, conducting credit transactions and carrying out top-ups on any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, and cards for paying road tolls after February 29.
This means customers can access their existing deposits and pay for services with money stored in their wallets till February 29. And in case, RBI does not relent, top-up for Paytm wallet will stop and transactions through it would no longer can be carried.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the recent restrictions imposed by RBI on Paytm have raised concerns about the security and continuity of financial services provided by the platform.
He emphasised the urgency of this advisory, urging traders to act promptly and make informed decisions to mitigate any potential adverse effects on their financial operations.

Also Read

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

One97 Communications shares jump nearly 7% as Sharma buys Paytm stake

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Apple M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac now available for purchase in India

Govt, industry discuss ways for successful implementation of PLI schemes

FMCG firms report single-digit volume growth with better margin in Dec qtr

Indian toy makers receive orders worth crores at int'l toy fair in Germany

GTRI suggests criteria to simplify granting incentives under PLI schemes

Uttarakhand approves new film policy to increase subsidy for local films

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CAIT Paytm RBI E-wallets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon