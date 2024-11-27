Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Can't address pollution without cutting fossil fuels import: Gadkari

Can't address pollution without cutting fossil fuels import: Gadkari

Addressing 'Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024' event, Gadkari further said a bio-fuel economy is very import today and it is in good position in India

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari said his dream is to make India's automobile industry number one in the world. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India cannot address the problem of pollution without reducing import of fossil fuels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing 'Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024' event, Gadkari further said a bio-fuel economy is very import today and it is in good position in India.

He said 40 per cent of air pollution in the country is because of the transport sector.

"Pollution is a big concern in India.. without reducing import of fossil fuels, we cannot reduce pollution in the country. In the transport sector, we need to find out alternative for fossils fuels... We need to develop sustainable development model," Gadkari said.

 

The road transport and highways minister also noted that India is facing problems in the agriculture sector due to surplus production of wheat, rice and sugar.

In this context, he said the government has taken decision to diversify agriculture into energy sector. "Today there are 400 projects in Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra where they are making bio-CNG from rice straw."  In most cases, due to burning of rice straw in Punjab and Haryana, Delhi is facing pollution, the minister said.

More From This Section

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

India to spend over Rs 9 trn on power transmission infra by 2032: Govt

indigo airlines, indigo

994 hoax bomb threats to airlines till Nov 13 this year, says govt in RS

GCC

Chennai to have 450 GCCs by 2030 against current 250 centres: CBRE

telecom

Debt on major telcos hits Rs 4 trn in FY24; BSNL debt lowest at Rs 23.2k cr

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

New cottage and rural industries policy to create 1.2 mn jobs in Gujarat

Gadkari pointed out India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission is to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Gadkari said his dream is to make India's automobile industry number one in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

India's transport future balances fossil fuels and clean technology

Hydrogen fuel

India, EU firm up extensive roadmap for green hydrogen cooperation

Crude, Crude oil

Explained: Why crude oil companies are walking back from green energy

Oil india

TotalEnergies, Oil India sign pact on methane emissions detection

PremiumG20 Summit 2024: Deadline to phase out fossil fuel appears elusive

G20 Summit 2024: Deadline to phase out fossil fuel appears elusive

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Fossil fuel automotive industry air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon