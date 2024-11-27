Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India to spend over Rs 9 trn on power transmission infra by 2032: Govt

India to spend over Rs 9 trn on power transmission infra by 2032: Govt

The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by 2026-27 and further to 168 GW by 2031-32, from the present level of 119 GW

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

The Plan also highlights new technology options in transmission, cross-border interconnections and private sector participation. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total expenditure of Rs 9.12 lakh crore has been planned to augment power transmission infrastructure capacity in the country by 2032, according to Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission) covers the transmission plan till 2031-32, said Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As per the Plan, 1,91,474 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 1274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity would be added (at 220 kV and above voltage level) in the 10-year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

In addition, he stated that 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are also planned.

 

The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by 2026-27 and further to 168 GW by 2031-32, from the present level of 119 GW.

The Plan also highlights new technology options in transmission, cross-border interconnections and private sector participation in transmission.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

994 hoax bomb threats to airlines till Nov 13 this year, says govt in RS

GCC

Chennai to have 450 GCCs by 2030 against current 250 centres: CBRE

telecom

Debt on major telcos hits Rs 4 trn in FY24; BSNL debt lowest at Rs 23.2k cr

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

New cottage and rural industries policy to create 1.2 mn jobs in Gujarat

paper industry, jk paper, papers

Paper industry body flags below-cost imports, demands level playing field

He informed the House that total expenditure likely to be incurred on this plan is about Rs 9,16,142 crore.

The Transmission Plan provides visibility to the Electricity Generators, Equipment Manufacturers, Transmission Service Providers (TSP) and investors for the growth opportunities in Transmission Sector.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission), inter-alia covers the existing, under implementation, and planned interconnections with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In another written reply, Naik said currently, 28 hydroelectric projects (HEP) aggregating to 13,997.5 MW and five Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) aggregating to 6,050 MW are under construction in the country.

Detailed project reports of 28 HEPs aggregating to 19,460 MW and four PSPs aggregating to 4,100 MW have been concurred by CEA (Central Electricity Authority).

He stated that as many as 11 HEPs aggregating to 8,036 MW and 44 PSPs aggregating to 60,050 MW are under Survey & Investigation (S&I).

Currently, he stated that 29,200 MW coal-based capacity is under construction, 18,400 MW of capacity has been awarded and 47,240 MW of candidate capacity is under consideration.

He also told the House that currently, 7,300 MW nuclear capacity is under construction and 7,000 MW capacity has been accorded administrative approval.

About renewable energy projects, he stated that as of October 31, 2024, a total of 1,27,050 MW of RE capacity is under implementation and 89,690 MW is under bidding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

PLI for transmission equipment manufacturing can be explored: Power secy

renewable energy

Renewables, transmission to fuel power sector investment: Moody's

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Bengal to take on Gujarat at 9 PM

FUNDS

Buy more, hold, or sell? Let fundamentals, valuations guide decisions

ShopDeck co founders Rishabh Verma and Harmin Shah

ShopDeck raises $8 mn to support sellers across Tier-II,-III cities

Topics : Power transmission projects Power Transmission Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon