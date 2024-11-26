Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's transport future balances fossil fuels and clean technology

India's transport future balances fossil fuels and clean technology

The study says that natural gas will dominate fossil fuel demand, gradually replacing petroleum products

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fossil fuels will continue to play an important role in India’s transportation sector, even as alternative fuel technologies see multifold growth. A study titled ‘Road map for Indian Transition in the Transport Sector’, released by TERI — The Energy and Resources Institute, concludes that fossil fuel demand for transportation, even in the most ambitious decarbonisation scenario, will begin to decline after 2050-51 and fall below FY31 levels by FY71.
 
The study says that natural gas will dominate fossil fuel demand, gradually replacing petroleum products. In the highly ambitious decarbonisation scenario, fossil fuel demand is projected to reach between 188 and 206 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by FY71, with natural gas accounting for 99 to 157 Mtoe. 
 
This study is especially relevant as numerous countries, including India, have committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
According to the projections, the number of on-road vehicles in India will increase fivefold, from 204 million in 2019-20 to 966 million by FY71. However, the dominance of two-wheelers will decrease as the adoption of four-wheelers grows. By FY31, two-wheelers will account for 72 per cent of all on-road vehicles (down from 74 per cent in 2019-20), but this share will decline further to 58 per cent by FY51 and 53 per cent by FY71. 
In contrast, the share of four-wheelers will rise from 21 per cent in FY31 to 33 per cent in FY51 and 36 per cent by FY71. 
This shift is also evident in the EV market. The study outlines four potential scenarios for EV adoption, ranging from a baseline scenario to a highly ambitious one. Projections for the number of EVs in FY71 vary considerably, from 220 million in a conservative decarbonisation approach to 858 million in the ambitious scenario. EV battery demand will also vary widely, ranging from 4.5 terawatt-hour (TWh) to 23.5 TWh.

More From This Section

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

Regulatory compliance important to stay ahead of fraudsters: DFS Secy

PremiumUPI

Indians see wallets drain by Rs 485 crore in 'UPI scams' in FY25

PC, Personal computer

India shipped record 4.5 million personal computers in Q3CY24: IDC

PremiumAs the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, takes feedback from stakeholders, some states have complained to it that the Centre is increasingly taking recourse to cess and surcharge to circumvent its recommendations on tax devolution

Southern states urge 16th FC to address cess and surcharge impact

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das

Well placed to handle global shocks, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

 
The research indicates that, with increasing EV adoption in the passenger segment, 70 per cent of the battery energy demand will come from the transport sector. Of this, 52 per cent will come from four-wheelers, while medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the freight sector will drive 10-29 per cent of the demand for EV batteries.
 
Regarding raw materials, the study highlights that nickel is the most critical material for lithium nickel manganese cobalt batteries, making up 72 per cent of the total mineral requirement for the cathode. Lithium follows at 11 per cent, with cobalt and manganese at 9 per cent. In the ambitious scenario, India would need 1.9 million tonnes (mt) of lithium and 12.7 mt of nickel to produce the required batteries.
 

Also Read

How Rail Freight is Powering India's Express Delivery Future

Transport assets worth $400 bn in India exposed to climate hazards: Report

Head - High Capacity Vehicles, Uber India and South Asia, Amit Deshpande and Uber India Prabhjeet Singh converse with Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Uber aims to launch shuttle service in Bengaluru; showcases plan at summit

Japan flag, Japan

Japan plans automated transport to address driver shortage, cut emissions

KSRTC Bus

KSRTC announces to add 20 luxury buses each worth Rs 1.78 cr to its fleet

bus terminal, Guwahati bus service, bus passengers

New 'stand fee' for interstate buses at Delhi ISBTs to start from midnight

Topics : transport Fossil fuel clean energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon