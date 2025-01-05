Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CCI will focus on leveraging tech for fair competition: Chairperson Kaur

CCI will focus on leveraging tech for fair competition: Chairperson Kaur

CCI has been working on understanding the dynamic interplay between traditional market practices and the rapidly evolving digital economy

Ravneet kaur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CCI will focus on strengthening enforcement, enhancing collaborations and leveraging technology to ensure fair competition in the country, its chief Ravneet Kaur has said.

Competition Commission of India (CCI), which has the mandate to foster fair competition as well as curb anti-competitive practices, has been working on understanding the dynamic interplay between traditional market practices and the rapidly evolving digital economy.

"There is an imperative need for a nimble, proactive regulatory approach that adapts to emerging market challenges, particularly in sectors driven by technology and innovation," Kaur told PTI in a recent interview.

Various amendments to the Competition Act were made in 2023 leading to introduction of new mechanisms, including settlement, commitment and deal value thresholds.

 

The CCI Chairperson emphasised that the endeavour is to strike a balance between effective oversight and a simplified, market-friendly regulatory regime.

Also Read

cci

CCI seeks more info on anti-competitive allegations against qcom companies

Brics

CCI conducts market study on renewable energy space across Brics nations

cci

CCI to intervene selectively, considering sector-specific dynamics

cci

CCI approves US-based KKR's proposal to acquire stake in Rebel Foods

Supreme Court, SC

SC denies special treatment to CCI, refuses to transfer all probe petitions

"Going forward, our focus will be on strengthening enforcement, enhancing collaborations and leveraging technology to uphold fair competition in India," she said.

Among other efforts to boost its capabilities, the watchdog plans to hire more domain experts to help assess competition amid rapid changes in the technology landscape.

"Recruitment of domain experts in areas like AI, data analytics and digital markets is a priority. This will ensure that CCI remains future ready and well equipped to address challenges posed by rapidly evolving technologies," Kaur said.

Currently, the regulator is conducting two market studies on competition issues in relation to artificial intelligence and to renewable energy space across BRICS nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

Govt to launch another round of PLI scheme for steel sector on Monday

tech

Indian-origin tech companies corner 1/5th of H1B visas issued by US

FMCG

FMCG makers expect inflation to hit volume growth, operating profit in Q3

reit

New office space supply falls 6% across top 8 cities in 2024: Report

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automotive leasing in India to account for 8% of sales in 5-8 yrs: ORIX

Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon