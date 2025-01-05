Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / New office space supply falls 6% across top 8 cities in 2024: Report

New office space supply falls 6% across top 8 cities in 2024: Report

India's eight major office markets saw a 6 per cent annual decline in fresh supply of workspaces during 2024, even as the demand hit an all-time high, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

reit

The gross leasing or absorption of office space rose 19 per cent to 885.2 lakh sq ft in 2024 from 745.6 lakh sq ft in the preceding year. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's eight major office markets saw a 6 per cent annual decline in fresh supply of workspaces during 2024, even as the demand hit an all-time high, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) data showed that new supply of office space stood at 451.5 lakh square feet in 2024 as against 477.9 lakh sq ft in the preceding year.

New supply declined in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, while it jumped in Mumbai and rose marginally in Bengaluru.

Among cities, the new office space supply in Mumbai jumped more than 4 times to 83.2 lakh sq ft in 2024 from 20.5 lakh sq ft in the preceding year.

 

In Bengaluru, the new supply grew to 133.4 lakh sq ft from 133.1 lakh sq ft.

Also Read

Hong Kong, Hong Kong skyline

Not a happy year: How Hong Kong's rich and famous lost billions in 2024

real estate construction building

Gurugram under-construction prices up 55%; North Goa villas see 16% hike

Ramesh Nair, Colliers

Office demand in key business hubs outpaces supply: Mindspace REIT CEO

Premiumreal estate

Strong demand outlook to benefit Mumbai-based real estate players

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Homebuyers' body urges govt action on misleading real estate advertisements

However, Delhi-NCR witnessed a 5 per cent fall in new supply to 46.8 lakh sq ft from 49.2 lakh sq ft.

In Chennai, the new supply fell 59 per cent to 21.7 lakh sq ft from 53.3 lakh sq ft.

Pune saw a dip of 27 per cent to 42.2 lakh sq ft from 57.4 lakh sq ft, while Hyderabad witnessed a fall of 21 per cent to 102.1 lakh sq ft from 128.6 lakh sq ft.

There was no fresh supply of office space in Kolkata during 2024 as against 13.2 lakh sq ft in the preceding year.

The fresh office supply in Ahmedabad declined 2 per cent last year to 22.1 lakh sq ft from 22.7 lakh sq ft in 2023 calendar year.

These eight markets reported a fall in new office supply, despite strong demand from global and domestic companies.

The gross leasing or absorption of office space rose 19 per cent to 885.2 lakh sq ft in 2024 from 745.6 lakh sq ft in the preceding year.

Gross leasing volume factors in all leasing activity in the market, including fresh take-up, open market renewals by corporates as well as pre-leasing.

The net office leasing also increased 21 per cent to 500.7 lakh sq ft last year from 412.3 lakh sq ft in 2023.

Net absorption is a barometer of real demand or expansion of occupied space in the market.

Cushman & Wakefield said it "expects to see a recovery in supply, with a considerable portion of it coming in the suburban markets across key cities".

Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM); engineering & manufacturing; and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sectors are the major drivers of office space demand in India.

More From This Section

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automotive leasing in India to account for 8% of sales in 5-8 yrs: ORIX

Medical, Pharmacy

MSME Pharma units get breather as govt extends Schedule M deadline

Pralhad Joshi

India ahead of other nations in green hydrogen sector: Union minister Joshi

plywood, wood production, wood

Industry accepts quality norms on plywood, MDF after initial resistance

Gold, Gold jewellery

Jewellery show IIJS to generate Rs 30k-35k cr business: GJEPC chief

Topics : Real Estate Delhi-NCR Mumbai Cushman & Wakefield

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon