Work on HC-ordered CDSCO panel on weight loss drug may begin mid-July

Work on HC-ordered CDSCO panel on weight loss drug may begin mid-July

A Delhi HC directive to examine unregulated use of weight loss drugs may lead to a CDSCO expert panel by mid-July, possibly led by DCGI with pharma and govt representation

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) may begin work on forming a court-ordered expert panel to examine the unregulated use of weight loss drugs by mid-July, according to sources.
 
Officials in the know told Business Standard that the panel could be led by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and may include the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and officials from the Department of Pharmaceuticals as members.
 
‘There are discussions that pharmaceutical associations would be asked to join as well to give an industry viewpoint,’ an official aware of the matter said.
 
The CDSCO did not respond to queries emailed by Business Standard till the time of going to print.
   
The Delhi High Court last week asked the DCGI to consult experts and relevant stakeholders on the matter within three months. 

The panel is also expected to review the possible unregulated use of anti-diabetic drugs for weight loss within the court’s three-month deadline to respond to the petitioner.
 
The directive followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by fitness entrepreneur Jitendra Chouksey, raising concerns over the marketing approval granted for drugs such as semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide for weight management despite limited safety data and a lack of India-specific clinical trials.
 
The direction comes amid a wave of weight loss drug launches by multinational pharmaceutical companies in India. US-based Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March, while Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy (semaglutide) last month.
 
These drugs, administered as once-a-week injections, belong to a class of therapies known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, which help regulate blood sugar and slow digestion, making users feel full for longer.
 
According to standard guidelines for obesity management medications (OMMs), weight loss drugs are approved for patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 27 and at least one obesity-related comorbidity, such as Type-2 diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol.
 
However, doctors report growing interest from individuals who do not meet the medical criteria. ‘We are strictly discouraging its use for cosmetic purposes or in patients who do not meet the clinical threshold,’ a Delhi-based endocrinologist said.

Topics : drugs Pharma industry Pharma Companies

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

